'Dhurandhar' OTT rights sold for record prize. Did it beat Allu Arjun-led 'Pushpa 2'?

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is making waves not just at the box office but also in the digital space, after reportedly sealing a record-breaking OTT deal with Netflix. The spy espionage thriller has sold its streaming rights to the platform for around ₹285 crore, marking the highest-ever OTT acquisition for a Hindi film on Netflix to date, Koimoi reported, citing industry sources.

The deal surpasses the previous record held by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2, whose Netflix rights were sold for nearly ₹275 crore.

Reacting to the development, movie reviewer Ravi Chaudhary wrote on X, "This clearly shows the unprecedented demand, hype, and global appeal of Dhurandhar even before its full theatrical run. Netflix betting big = confidence sky high (sic)."

#Dhurandhar OTT Rights SOLD for ₹285 Cr 🔥



As per sources , Dhurandhar has sold its OTT rights for a massive ₹285 Cr, setting a new benchmark on Netflix.



For comparison, Pushpa 2 reportedly sold its OTT rights to Netflix for around ₹275 Cr — which was considered a record at… pic.twitter.com/0DRK5aOUyJ — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) December 17, 2025

Reports suggest that Dhurandhar could premiere on Netflix between January 16 and 30, 2026.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar made ₹702 crore at the worldwide box office within 14 days of its theatrical release, surpassing the likes of Gadar 2 (₹686 crore) and Baahubali (₹650 crore). The spy espionage thriller also became the third Ranveer Singh film to cross the $10 million milestone at the North American box office after Padmaavat and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Back home, the film made ₹207.25 crore in its first week at the domestic box office. Dhurandhar went on to make ₹32.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹53 crore on its second Saturday, ₹58 crore on its second Sunday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Monday, ₹30.5 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹25.5 crore on its second Wednesday, and around ₹23 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, Dhurandhar has made a total of ₹460.25 crore on its second Thursday at the Indian box office.