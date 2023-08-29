‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sees first big drop, earns Rs 45 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 has witnessed a noteworthy performance at the box office despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama earned Rs 40.71 crore net at the domestic box office in its first weekend. However, on day 4 (Monday), the film saw a massive drop in collection and earned only Rs 4.70 crore, as per early estimates.

The film raked in Rs 10.69 crore on its first day, Rs 14.02 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday and Rs 4.70 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film’s collection has reached Rs 45.41 crore as of Monday.

The comedy drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. In the film, Khurrana plays Karam, who decides to cross dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, Pari, played by Ananya Panday.

In a press note, the makers said the film has turned out to be Khurrana's "biggest opener till date", surpassing the opening day figure of his 2019 movie "Bala" that had earned Rs 10.15 crore.

"It feels amazing to deliver my career's best opening with 'Dream Girl 2'. 'Dream Girl' is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I'm really happy with the start that 'Dream Girl 2' has got at the box office," Khurrana said in a statement.

"As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. 'Dream Girl 2' is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters," he added.

Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

