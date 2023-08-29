Gadar 2 box office collection day 19: Sunny Deol’s film may break Baahubali 2's record, beats KGF 2  

‘Gadar 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial potboiler Gadar 2 is eyeing the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi version. Sunny Deol’s latest film made Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.47 crore in its second week at the box office. Gadar 2 went onto make Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, around Rs 4.50 crore on its third Monday, and will likely make around Rs 5.55 crore on its third Tuesday.

With this, the film’s total box office will likely reach around Rs 466.10 crore as on Tuesday. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi version made a total of Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

The development comes days after Gadar 2’s collections crossed the lifetime collections of KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version. Gadar 2 on its sixteenth day surpassed the lifetime box office business of KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version. KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version collected a total of Rs 435.33 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

In its fourth week, #Gadar2" maintains its triumphant run, amassing a remarkable net collection of 4.60 crore rupees on Day 18, contributing to a total of 460.65 crore net earnings. Additionally, the film has surpassed a remarkable milestone of over 3 crore footfalls in India." pic.twitter.com/9qsW1ZRScp — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 29, 2023

'Gadar 2' theatre occupancy

The film had an overall occupancy of 17.86 across its shows on August 28. The regions where theatres saw the highest occupancy for Sunny Deol’s film were Chennai (31.75 per cent), Delhi-National Capital Region or NCR (21.50 per cent), Pune (21.25 per cent), Ahmedabad (20.50 per cent), Chandigarh (17.75 per cent), Mumbai (16.75 per cent), and Bengaluru (15.75 per cent).

'Gadar 2' story, cast, IMDb rating

Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film is set in 1971 and focuses on Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue his wife Sakeena and their son Charanjeet and bring them back to India. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra in significant roles. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

