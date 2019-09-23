Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana set to deliver another Rs 100-crore movie

Dream Girl Box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl continued to charm the audience in its second weekend at the box office. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, earned Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.05 crore on Sunday, taking the total earnings to Rs 97.65 crore till now. The strong second weekend collection of the comedy drama comes on the back of poor earnings of its competitors. On Friday, September 20, Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, Sunny Deol's directorial debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam were released, which collectively made less than Rs 3 crore on their opening day.

Film Dream Girl, which hit the screens on September 13, has become Ayushmann Khurran's fifth consecutive hit in last two years. The actor's last hit was June released Article 15, which earned Rs 65.45 crore at the box office. His previous hits were Bareilly Ki Barfi (Rs 34.55 crore), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Rs 43.11 crore), Andhadhun (Rs 74.99 crore) and Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.61 crore).

Dream Girl box office buisness at a glance:

Opening Day: Rs 10.05 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 44.57 crore

Week 1: Rs 72.20 crore

Weekend 2: Rs 25.45 crore

Total: Rs 97.65 crore

If Dream Girl makes Rs 100 crore, it would become Khurrana's and producer Ekta Kapoor's second century at the box office. Ayushmann's last film to reach Rs 100 crore was Badhaai Ho and Ekta Kapoors' was 2014-release Ek Villain (105.62 crore), reported trade critic and film analyst Taran Adarsh.



#DreamGirl continues its dominance... Will cruise past cr mark today... Will be #EktaKapoors second century [after #EkVillain]... Also #AyushmannKhurranas second century [after #BadhaaiHo]... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr. Total: 97.65 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who imitates a woman's voice in a tele-caller job in Dream Girl. His stint in the adult hotline goes haywire when customers, both men and a woman, fall for him and start looking for the woman behind the voice. The film's content and good reviews are two of the major factors for Dream Girl's box office collections.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, the film is supported by a cast of talented actors like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety famed actress Nushrat Bharucha, veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

Dream Girl's director Shaandilyaa said Ayushmann Khurrana was his first and only choice for his directorial debut film 'Dream Girl'. The national award-winning actor will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, which is set to release on November 22.

