Dream Girl Box Office Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana's film receives raving reviews; all set to take off on Day 1

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest offering Dream Girl has received unanimously positive reviews. Critics are raving about the movie's humorous plot, backed by a refreshing and stellar performance by Khurrana. Dream Girl's box office prediction by analysts show that the film is poised to become the actor's biggest opener till date.

The Badhaai Ho actor who can't seem to do anything wrong is riding high on a string of commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies. Looking at his track record, analysts predicted the box office collection of Dream Girl to touch up to Rs 12 crore on Day 1. Most analysts believe that Dream Girl box office collection will open in the range of Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore. Taking a look at his previous movies, this is how Ayushmann Khurrana's films usually start off. They also end up staying long at the ticket counters.

Dream Girl revolves around the life of a man who is caught up in a comedy of errors. Educated but unemployed Karamvir Singh lands a job at a 'friendship call centre' and takes on a woman's voice for his telephonic conversations. Only problem is that his male clients are besotted by the lovely voice at the other end of the line.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl is likely to be the audiences' pick of the weekend as it takes on Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda's Article 375, a serious court-room drama. Dream Girl appears to be a family entertainer and will be picked by audiences for its hilarious content. Critics' favourable reviews that are pouring in as well as positive word of mouth will ensure that Dream Girl will be a repeat of Badhaai Ho's performance at the box office.

Dream Girl is likely to work well both in metro cities as well as Tier 2 and 3 towns. As the movie is set in a small town and its residents, it is likely to resonate with the masses.

