Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 15 cr

Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 hit film, has hit the big screen on Friday. The Hindi action thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak, has Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera M. Deshmukh and Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar in the lead roles.

According to media reports, Drishyam 2 Movie will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime next month.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Drishyam 2 earned Rs 15 crore net on its opening day, film critic Sumit Kadel said. In a tweet he had mentioned that the movie had a good opening with over 30-35 per cent occupancy at major cities.

#Drishyam2 opens with 30% -35 % occupancy in Major cities.. VERY GOOD OPENING !! — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 18, 2022

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and a one-word review calling it 'power-packed' and wrote further: “Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran…. Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film. Director Abhishek Pathak delivers a fantastic thriller… The fiery confrontations cast a spell… DON’T MISS.” He added that the first half comes to life “at a leisurely pace” but the second half takes the film to another level.

Movie critic Rohit Jaiswal also gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, “Intense-Dramatic-Edge of the seat suspense film- Entertaining- Massy. #Drishyam2Review- Fantastic Film. Direction and Execution FLAWLESS. SUPERHIT VERDICT CONFIRMED.”

Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film is centered around a cable operator and protective father Vijay Salgaonkar whose family comprises his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu.

The film was released across 4,160 screens on November 18. These comprise 3,302 screens in India and more than 858 screens in the overseas market.

The movie is produced by the Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & Krishan Kumar under the banner of Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios and T-Series Films.



Also read: Makers of Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to offer 50% discount on film tickets if you book today

Also read: 'Drishyam 2' review: ‘Sure shot hit’, netizens and critics give thumbs up to Ajay Devgn-starrer thriller