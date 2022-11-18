'Drishyam 2' review: ‘Sure shot hit’, netizens and critics give thumbs up to Ajay Devgn-starrer thriller

Review of Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 has garnered positive reviews from critics and netizens alike. Users have appreciated Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna for packing a strong punch with their performances. Users have also appreciated the encounters between Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and a one-word review calling it 'power-packed' and wrote further: “Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran…. Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film. Director Abhishek Pathak delivers a fantastic thriller… The fiery confrontations cast a spell… DON’T MISS.” He added that the first half comes to life “at a leisurely pace” but the second half takes the film to another level.

Movie critic Rohit Jaiswal also gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, “Intense-Dramatic-Edge of the seat suspense film- Entertaining- Massy. #Drishyam2Review- Fantastic Film. Direction and Execution FLAWLESS. SUPERHIT VERDICT CONFIRMED.”

Review - #Drishyam2

Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Intense - Dramatic - Edge of the seat suspense film - Entertaining - Massy #Drishyam2Review - Fantastic Film #AjayDevgn Brilliant, #AkshayeKhanna Fabulous #Tabu Excellent



Direction & Execution FLAWLESS



SUPERHIT VERDICT CONFIRMED — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 18, 2022

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel also gave the film a four-star rating and called it a “sure shot hit.” According to Kadel, the film works because it has been treated like a commercial entertainer and also backed by the talent involved for doing justice to the original Malayalam film which featured Mohanlal in the leading role.

#Drishyam2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Drishyam2 is an EXHILARATING - ENTHRALLING & ENTERTAINING thriller that keep you hooked & booked throughout. Director @AbhishekPathakk made the 1st half stronger than the original while 2nd Half is a BANGER with a JAW DROPPING CLIMAX.



SURE SHOT HIT pic.twitter.com/APZyYtHRSy — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 18, 2022

Not only critics, but users have also appreciated the film as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. One such user is the founder of the luxury chocolates brand Burlington Chocolate Nishit Shaw. Shaw backed Tabu for her impactful performance.

Shaw tweeted, “Tabu’s role is more impactful because of her reduced screen-time, whenever she appears… she eats away everyone’s presence… Drishyam 2 GRIPS you… keeps you engaged… finale is terrific… keep your phones away… every small detail is important… DRISHYON pe dhyaan do! #Drishyam2Review.”

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Drishyam2 is BRILLIANT. #AbhishekPathak’s attempt is genuine…makes the film really thrilling…commendable screen-writing, especially the 2nd half..#AjayDevgn is beyond First Rate 💥💥…his power to influence the chars + the audience is the kick #Drishyam2review pic.twitter.com/q439AH603P — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 17, 2022 #Tabu’s role is more impactful because of her reduced screen-time, whenever she appears…she eats away everyone’s presence…#Drishyam2 GRIPS you…keeps you engaged…finale is Terrific…Keep your phones away…every small detail is important…DRISHYON pe Dhyaan do!#Drishyam2review — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 17, 2022

Here are some other user reviews

Drishyam 2 screen count

The film was released across 4,160 screens on November 18. These comprise 3,302 screens in India and more than 858 screens in the overseas market.

Drishyam 2 advanced booking status

The film also witnessed a robust response in its advance booking across major multiplex chains in India as over 1.27 lakh tickets were sold by 9 am on Friday. Of this, 55,909 tickets were sold in PVR, 49,962 tickets sold out at INOX and 22,000 tickets were sold at Cinepolis.

About Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The film is centered around a cable operator and protective father Vijay Salgaonkar whose family comprises his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu. Besides Devgn, the film features Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles.

