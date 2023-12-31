'Dunki' box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's film picks up pace, nears Rs 350-cr worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ picked up its pace on day ten (Saturday) after a slight dip on day nine (Friday). The film minted Rs 9.25 crore on its second Saturday, making the film's total earnings stand at Rs 176.47 crore, as per the early estimates of the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

The report further added that the film had an occupancy of 28.11 per cent.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer made Rs 29.20 crore on its first day, Rs 20.12 crore on its second day, Rs 25.61 crore on its third day, Rs 30.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.32 crore on its fifth day, Rs 11.56 crore on its sixth day, Rs 10.50 crore on its seventh day, Rs 8.21 crore on its eighth day, Rs 7 crore on its ninth day and is estimated to have made around Rs 9.25 crore on its tenth day at the India box office.

'Dunki' is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. The film was released clashing with Prabhas' 'Salaar' and Jason Mamoa's 'Aquaman 2' in Hollywood. Despite these clashes, the film managed to do reasonably well at the box office even though its collections were affected by the release of Salaar on the very next day of its release. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

Meanwhile, on the worldwide box office, Shah Rukh Khan's film has minted Rs 340.10 crore, as per Red Chillies Entertainment.

About Dunki

'Dunki' is a first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film focuses on the topic of illegal immigration. The film is a comedy-drama, and along with King Khan, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in the lead roles.

The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and was released worldwide on December 21.