'Dunki' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns in single digit on second Friday, crosses Rs 300-cr worldwide

'Dunki' box office day 9: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki' had an impressive start at the box office, however, the film's collections are declining consistently since the past few days.

On Friday, its ninth day in theatres, Dunki managed to add Rs 7.25 crore to its kitty at the domestic box office.

Dunki made Rs 29.20 crore on its first day, Rs 20.12 crore on its second day, Rs 25.61 crore on its third day, Rs 30.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.32 crore on its fifth day, Rs 11.56 crore on its sixth day, Rs 10.50 crore on its seventh day, Rs 8.21 crore on its second Thursday and is estimated to have made around Rs 7.25 crore on its second Friday at the India box office.

With this, the total collection of the film so far stands at about Rs 167.47 crore.

At the global box office, the comedy-drama earned Rs 300 crore after eight days. According to the worldwide box office figures shared by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film earned Rs 57.43 crore on day one, Rs 45.10 crore on day two, Rs 49.71 crore on day three, Rs 52.78 crore on day four, Rs 46.56 crore on day five, Rs 20.31 crore on day six, Rs 16.80 crore on day seven and Rs 12.29 crore on day eight.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. Hirani is known for films like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

Dunki opened up to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The film, based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has three back-to-back hits to his name -- 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year, followed by 'Jawan' which came in theatres in September and finally 'Dunki' in December.

Dunki hit theatres worldwide on December 21, a day before Prabhas-led commercial actioner Salaar.

