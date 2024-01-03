'Dunki' box office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 200 crore in India

Dunki box office day 13: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, which released across cinemas on December 21, has now entered the Rs 200 crore club in India. The film earned about Rs 3.85 crore on its second Tuesday, January 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which focuses on the issue of immigration, earned Rs 160.22 crore in the first week. It further collected Rs 7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 9 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 11.5 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 9.05 crore on its second Monday and is estimated to have earned Rs 3.85 crore on its second Tuesday at the India box office.

With this, the total collection of Dunki stands at Rs 200.62 crore.

The comedy-drama film is marching towards the Rs 400 crore gross mark globally. After 12 days, it earned Rs 367.47 crore at the worldwide box office. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared the latest figures on X (formerly Twitter).

About Dunki

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. The title is derived from the phrase 'donkey journey', symbolising the perilous and lengthy paths individuals globally undertake to reach their desired immigration destinations.

The film showcases a diverse cast including actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Shah Rukh Khan has bagged three consecutive hits in 2023 following the success of Dunki, with the other two being Pathaan (released in January) and Jawan (released in September).

