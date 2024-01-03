'Salaar' box office collection Day 12: Prabhas' action flick witnesses a dip, earns Rs 370 cr in India

Salaar box office day 12: The action thriller film 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', headlined by Prabhas, emerged as one of the biggest films of 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, released worldwide on December 22.

The movie is now eyeing the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

Salaar minted Rs 308 crore in its first week. The film further went on to add Rs 9.62 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.55 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 16.60 crore on its second Monday and is estimated to have earned Rs 7.50 crore on its second Tuesday, the lowest so far.

With this, the film's total collection at the India box office stands at Rs 369.37 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the movie earned Rs 627.19 crore after 11 days at the worldwide box office, as per trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.

Salaar marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create an action-packed film.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Salaar has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer to become the fifth biggest Indian grosser of 2023 domestically. In addition, this Prabhas film has also crossed Baahubali's lifetime net collection to become the actor's fourth biggest Hindi release of his career.

Overjoyed with Salaar’s performance at the box office, Prabhas recently thanked his fans. "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers," he said, as per news agency ANI.

