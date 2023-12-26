'Dunki' worldwide box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 250 crore-mark

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki continues its box office rampage, crossing a staggering Rs 250 crore mark worldwide within just five days of its release. It currently stands at Rs 256.40 crore.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, opened to a thunderous start on December 21, garnering Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day in India alone. However, it saw a dip on the second day and earned only Rs 20.12 crore.

The film has maintained its momentum, consistently exceeding expectations and captivating audiences across demographics. In India, Dunki has collected Rs 25.61 crore, Rs 30.70 crore, and Rs 24.32 crore on its third, fourth and fifth days, respectively. In India, the five-day total collection now stands at Rs 128.13 crore.

"Dunki did quite well on its 5 Days Extended Weekend despite clashing with a biggie," film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X.

#Dunki did quite well on its 5 Days Extended Weekend despite clashing with a biggie.



⭐️ #India Nett Biz



Day 1 - ₹ 29.20 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 20.12 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 25.61 Cr

Day 4 - ₹ 30.70 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 24.32 cr



Total - ₹ 129.92 cr nett



⭐️ 5 Days Worldwide Gross



Day 1 - 58… pic.twitter.com/VaAvcQUjoh — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 26, 2023

Globally, the movie raked in a robust Rs 58 crore on its opening day. The film delivered solid performances with Rs 45.40 crore, Rs 53.82 crore, and Rs 53.91 crore on its second, third, and fourth days, respectively. Even on Day 5, the box office saw a respectable Rs 45.27 crore.

The film, which reportedly cost Rs 120 crore, has officially reached Bollywood's top-grossing club for 2023.

With a global collection of over Rs 250 crore, it has surpassed OMG 2 (221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (223 crore) to become the year's eighth highest grossing film. For now, it has lagged behind The Kerala Story (302 crore) and its next aim will be to beat the collection of The Kerala Story film.

The star-studded film "Dunki" boasts a captivating ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, this cinematic creation is helmed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and produced by the powerhouse duo Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

