'Price is equal to silver': Masala dosa's cost at Mumbai airport shocks netizens

A humble South Indian staple has stirred up a storm on social media, but not for its culinary prowess. A restaurant at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has raised eyebrows – and internet ire – by featuring a dosa on its menu with a whopping price tag of Rs 600.

In the brief video clip on Instagram, the camera zooms in on the digital display menu of the restaurant, revealing the pricing for dosa and beverages. A basic masala dosa with buttermilk is listed at Rs 600, while opting for a benne khali dosa comes at a cost of Rs 620. The prices further escalate for those choosing filter coffee or lassi as their accompanying beverage with the dosa.

The video showcases the dosa preparation, featuring what some viewers deemed a "dry" masala stuffing. The post has gained considerable attention, amassing over 9 million views on Instagram along with numerous comments.

People were astonished after looking at the dosa's price. Several people expressed the opinion that the dosa's visual appeal and taste did not warrant its steep and seemingly unreasonable cost.

“Dosa 20 Rupees to 600 Rupees highly developed india😂😂😂,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Does it have anything to do with selling and Privatisation of airports ? What were the rates earlier to privatisation ?.”

“Imagine paying 600rs for masala dosa which is still not better than 40-50rs one,” a user wrote. “That’s more expensive than dosa at Singapore,” said another.

People on the internet also compared it with the price of precious metals. “Gold is cheaper than dosa at Mumbai airport,” read the on-screen text on the video, which some called a stretch. Several others also agreed to the fact that the Mumbai airport dosa is actually costlier and can even be compared with the rate of silver.

“Actually in real silver's rate is same as this dosa,” one of them observed.

Dosa, a traditional South Indian delicacy, renowned for its thin, crispy texture and typically filled with spiced potatoes, has long been a culinary favorite. Often served with sambar and various chutneys, dosa has become a staple in many households and South Indian restaurants. Despite its popularity, the dish has recently sparked online discussions about its pricing.

In a recent incident, a Zomato employee shared their astonishment at being charged Rs 1000 for two dosas at a well-known restaurant in Gurugram, adding to the ongoing conversations about the perceived high costs associated with this beloved South Indian snack.

