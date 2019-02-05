Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonam-Anil Kapoor's film earns Rs 13 crore

Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga struggles to convert its positive reviews into big earnings at the box office. The film is based on a same-sex romance between two women and has received positive reviews from critics because of its unconventional storyline. However, despite getting praise from audience and critics, the film is unable to turn profitable at the box office. The film has till now earned Rs 13.53 crore in four days. The film that also stars Anil Kapoor collected Rs 2.75 crore on its first day. The film made Rs 8.50 crore over the weekend.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been unable to garner audiences across the country. Multiplexes in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore have witnessed some growth. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekh Toh Aisa Laga has found limited patronage. He added, multiplexes of selected metropolitan cities were performing better.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

The film is facing stiff competition from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Vicky Kaushal-starrrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which has maintained a stronghold at the box office. Uri: The Surgical Strike has already broken records and has earned Rs 189.76 crore in 24 days. Meanwhile Manikarnika has crossed Rs 76 crore in just 10 days.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should've been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis--vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role along with her father, Anil Kapoor. This is the first time the father-daughter duo is coming on screen together in a movie. The film also features Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

The film is directed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister Shelly Chopra Dhar. The screenplay of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is written by Ghazal Dhaliwal, who had also written the story for Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha and Tanuja Chandra's Qarib Qarib Singlle.

