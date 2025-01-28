'Emergency' box office collection day 11: After Republic Day 2025 boost, Kangana Ranaut's film sees 82% fall in daily biz

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has had a rough run at the box office ever since its release. The film has seen a fall of around 82 per cent in its box office collections on its second Monday after a boost in its collections on the Republic Day 2025 weekend.

Related Articles

Emergency raked in ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on its day 2, ₹4.25 crore on its day 3, ₹1.05 crore on its day 4, ₹1 crore on its day 5, ₹1 crore on its day 6, and ₹0.9 crore on its day 7. With this, the film raked in ₹14.3 crore during its first week at the India box office.

Kangana Ranaut's latest film further made ₹0.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹0.85 crore on its second Saturday, ₹1.15 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹0.2 crore on its second Monday. With this, Emergency collected a total of ₹16.9 crore during its 11-day run at the domestic box office.

The film's shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 7.21 per cent on January 27, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Not just Emergency, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force also saw a massive fall of 77.68 per cent in its daily box office collections on its first Monday.

Sky Force logged a solid opening weekend at the India box office, thanks to the Republic Day 2025 weekend. Akshay Kumar's latest film made ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, ₹22 crore on its day 2, ₹28 crore on its day 3, and around ₹6.25 crore on its day 4.

With this, the film's total collection reached ₹68.5 crore as of its fourth day at the India box office.

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the tumultuous 21 months of the 1975 Emergency and Indira Gandhi's life after the incident. Besides Kangana Ranaut, Emergency features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and late Satish Kaushik in significant roles.

The film was released in theatres on January 17 alongside Azaad, which marked the debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani.