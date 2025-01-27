'Emergency' box office collection day 10: Kangana Ranaut's film sees recovery on Republic Day 2025, nears ₹17 crore in India

Kangana Ranaut-led Emergency saw some recovery in its daily business at the Indian box office on Republic Day. The film raked in ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on its day 2, ₹4.25 crore on its day 3, ₹1.05 crore on its day 4, ₹1 crore on its day 5, ₹1 crore on its day 6, and ₹0.9 crore on its day 7.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹14.3 crore in its first week. Emergency further went onto mint ₹0.4 crore on its day 8, ₹0.85 crore on its day 9, and around ₹1.15 crore on its day 10. With this, the film's total collection reached ₹16.70 crore within 10 days at the India box office.

Emergency had an overall theatrical occupancy of 23.08 per cent on January 26. The film's morning shows had an overall occupancy of 8.55 per cent whereas its afternoon shows logged an overall occupancy of 26.57 per cent.



Emergency's evening shows had an overall occupancy of 38.17 per cent whereas its night shows had an overall occupancy of 19.01 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force also saw a boost in its daily box office collections on January 26. The film raked in ₹12.25 crore on its opening day, ₹22 crore on its day 2, and around ₹27.50 crore on its day 3.

With this, the film's total collection reached ₹61.75 crore at the India box office. Sky Force had an overall theatrical occupancy of 42.44 per cent on Sunday.

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the tumultuous times of the 1975 Emergency. Besides Ranaut, Emergency stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik in significant roles.

The movie released amid protests across Punjab and was not screened in theatres in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda. Emergency released in theatres across India on January 17 alongside Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's debut film Azaad.