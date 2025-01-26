'Emergency' box office collection day 9: Kangana Ranaut's film crosses ₹15 crore, 'Sky Force' dents Indira Gandhi biopic

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has been struggling at the ticket counters after its first weekend at the box office. The film has finally crossed the ₹15 crore mark at the India box office on the ninth day of its release.

Emergency raked in ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on day 2, ₹4.25 crore on day 3, ₹1.05 crore on day 4, ₹1 crore on day 5, ₹1 crore on day 6, and ₹0.9 crore on day 7. With this, the film's first week collection reached ₹14.3 crore at the India box office.

The film further went onto make ₹0.4 crore on its second Friday and around ₹0.85 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total India box office earnings to ₹15.55 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 19.40 per cent on Saturday.

Emergency's morning shows had an overall occupancy of 9.65 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 17.15 per cent. Its evening shows had an overall occupancy of 26.86 per cent whereas its night shows logged an occupancy of 23.93 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The box office run of Kangana Ranaut has been dented by the release of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force. The film logged a stellar box office collection in the first two days of its release.

Sky Force made a total of ₹12.25 crore on its opening day and went onto rake in ₹21.50 crore on its first Saturday. With this, the film's total India box office numbers stacked up to ₹33.75 crore.

With this, the film is now eyeing the lifetime box office collections of Akshay Kumar's 2023 film Selfiee. Made at a budget of around ₹100 crore, the film could rake in only ₹17.03 crore at the India box office.

Meanwhile, Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani-starrer Azaad has nosedived at the box office. The film made ₹1.5 crore on its opening day, ₹1.3 crore on day 2, ₹1.75 crore on day 3, ₹0.65 crore on day 4, ₹0.6 crore on day 5, ₹0.55 crore on day 6, and ₹0.42 crore on day 7.

With this, the film collected a total of ₹6.77 crore within its first week at the domestic box office. Azaad further minted ₹0.11 crore on its day 8 and ₹0.14 crore on its day 9, taking its total India collections to ₹7.06 crore.