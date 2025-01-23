'Emergency' box office collection day 6: Kangana Ranaut's film sees further fall in daily biz, mints THIS much on Wednesday

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has had a rough run at the domestic box office so far ever since its release. The film's daily box office business reached to less than ₹1 crore on its sixth day.

Emergency raked in ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on its day 2, ₹4.25 crore on its day 3, ₹1.05 crore on its day 4, ₹1 crore on its day 5, and around ₹85 lakh on its day 6. With this, the film's total India box office reached ₹13.25 crore on its first Wednesday.

The latest Kangana Ranaut film had an overall occupancy of 7.12 per cent across its Hindi shows on Wednesday.

Emergency's morning shows logged an occupancy of 4.84 per cent whereas its afternoon shows recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 6.79 per cent. The film's evening shows had an overall occupancy of 7.75 per cent while its night shows recorded an occupancy of 9.11 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film opened to largely positive reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. They backed the film for Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi and accurate representation of historical events.

"The events are depicted exactly as they happened in the movie. All the leaders were jailed...the picture is very nice, nicely acted also," an elderly woman said in a video shared on X.

A user wrote: "Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India’s history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars."

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the tumultuous times of 1975 Emergency. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik in significant roles.