'Emergency' box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film sees further drop, makes ₹12.40 crore in India

Emergency, the biopic featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has seen a further drop in its daily India box office collections on its first Tuesday. The film made ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on its day 2, ₹4.25 crore on its day 3, ₹1.05 crore on its day 4, and around ₹1 crore on its day 5.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stood at ₹12.40 crore. Emergency had an overall theatrical occupancy of 7.09 per cent on Tuesday. The film's morning shows logged an overall occupancy of 4.72 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an overall occupancy of 6.92 per cent.

Emergency's evening shows had an overall occupancy of 7.83 per cent and its night shows had an occupancy of 8.87 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Despite logging a fall in its daily collections, Emergency has outdone Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's debut film Azaad. Azaad has made a total of ₹5.75 crore at the domestic box office so far. The film logged an overall occupancy of 6.60 per cent on Tuesday.

So far, the film has recovered around 20.78 per cent of its total budget. The film was made at a budget of around ₹60 crore, as per media reports. In order to recover its total budget, the film has to maintain an upward trajectory at the box office.

Emergency is also Kangana Ranaut's highest earning film ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Her films such as Thalaivii (₹7.28 crore), Dhaakad (₹2.58 crore), and Tejas (₹4.14 crore) bombed at the India box office.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film is centered around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975 Emergency. Apart from Ranaut, the film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, late Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres on January 17.