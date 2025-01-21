'Emergency' box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut's film sees drop on Monday. ₹20 crore soon in India?

Emergency, the biopic featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, saw a drop in its daily India box office collections on its first Monday. The film saw decent collections on its opening weekend in India.

Emergency raked in ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on its first Saturday, ₹4.25 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹1 crore on its first Monday.

With this, Kangana Ranaut's latest film earned a total of ₹11.35 crore as of its first Monday. Emergency had an overall occupancy of 7.11 per cent across its Hindi shows on Monday.

The film's morning shows logged an overall occupancy of 4.37 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an overall occupancy of 6.81 per cent. Emergency had an overall occupancy of 8.32 per cent in its evening shows whereas its night shows had an overall occupancy of 8.93 per cent, according to film portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film is now on course to cross the ₹20 crore mark soon in India. Meanwhile, masked Khalistani protestors in London stormed a movie theatre on Sunday night and raised anti-India slogans. The theatre in question -- Harrow Vue Cinema -- was screening the movie Emergency, according to media reports.

The theatre was ¾ full and the spectators were 40 minutes in when the ruckus began and protestors started shouting "Down with India". They went around the theatre and started handing out leaflets about the Sikh genocide to the spectators.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency.

Besides Ranaut, the movie features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, late Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, and Vishak Nair in significant roles.

Emergency released in theatres alongside Azaad, which marked the debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, on January 17.