Business Today
'Emergency' box office collection day 8: Kangana Ranaut's film nears Rs 15 cr, surpasses net earnings of 'Azaad'

Despite initial scepticism and mixed predictions from industry experts, Emergency had a respectable opening weekend.

'Emergency', which sees actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. (File photo) 'Emergency', which sees actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. (File photo)

Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial debut, Emergency, has surpassed a week at the box office, drawing attention for its portrayal of one of the most contentious periods in Indian history—the Emergency era of 1975. Since its release, the film has sparked considerable discussion and debate, steering various challenges along the way to reach audiences.

Despite initial scepticism and mixed predictions from industry experts, Emergency had a respectable opening weekend. However, its performance has waned during the weekdays, with financial returns dropping significantly. The film collected Rs. 1.05 crore and Rs. 1 crore on its first Monday and Tuesday, respectively, followed by Rs. 1 crore on Wednesday, only to fall to Rs. 9 lakh on Thursday and Rs. 35 lakh on Friday. This brings the film's total collection to Rs. 14.65 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Here’s a breakdown of Emergency's day-wise collections in India:

  • Day 1 (January 17): ₹ 2.5 Cr
  • Day 2 (January 18): ₹ 3.6 Cr
  • Day 3 (January 19): ₹ 4.25 Cr
  • Day 4 (January 20): ₹ 1.05 Cr
  • Day 5 (January 21): ₹ 1 Cr
  • Day 6 (January 22): ₹ 1 Cr
  • Day 7 (January 23): ₹ 0.9 Cr 
  • Day 8 (January 24): ₹ 35 lakh (early estimates) 

Total: ₹ 65 Cr

This decline in box office numbers is not limited to Emergency. Other films released around the same time, including Azaad and Game Changer, as well as the continuing popular film Pushpa 2, have also seen notable decreases in their collections this week. Reports indicate that Azaad garnered approximately Rs. 0.54 crore, while Game Changer earned Rs. 0.75 crore and Pushpa 2 brought in Rs. 0.50 crore on Wednesday.

Despite the overall slowdown in the market, Emergency remains a significant contender, allowing Kangana Ranaut to maintain her position as a leading figure at the box office during a challenging period for filmmakers.

Published on: Jan 25, 2025, 9:29 AM IST
