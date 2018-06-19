Even with Rs 120.71 crore, Salman Khan's Race 3 struggles to compete with Nirahua's Border in UP-Bihar

While Salman Khan'ss Race 3 entered the much coveted 100 crore club over the weekend garnering Rs 28 crore, Rs 36 crore, and Rs 37 crore respectively through Friday to Sunday, the scenario in the UP-Bihar belt has been different altogether. In UP-Bihar, Border, starring Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua, has made audiences skip the Salman Khan multi-starrer and go for the Bhojpuri patriotic movie instead. It appears that Salman Khan's Race 3 that has already collected Rs 120.71 crore nationwide is struggling to keep up with Nirahua's movie.

Nirahua's Border taps the patriotic spirit and depicts the struggles of a farmer's son to become an Army officer. Once he achieves his goal, the spirit of giving his life for the country overshadows every other desires. The theme has resonated with the people and is largely based on the motto of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.' Other notable actors featuring in the film include Amrapali Dubey, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh and Sushil Singh, among others.

Another Bhojpuri superstar, Pawan Singh, has released a video calling upon his fans to watch Nirahua's Border. Not only Bhojpuri film industry, according to reports in the Times of India, Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has also urged people to watch the film.

While the film's collections in the UP-Bihar belt are still to be ascertained, trade analysts believe that it managed to bring in more people than Race 3. In fact, the craze for Nirahua in that belt is as legendary as the national craze for Salman Khan. Not only are people queuing outside theatres for movie tickets, in some areas people have even barged inside the theatres to watch the movie.

In an Instagram post shared by Pravesh Lal, an impatient crowd can be seen pushing and shoving in order to get inside the theatre.

A post shared by Pravesh Lal (@pravesh_lal) on Jun 15, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

Border is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav, who also plays a pivotal role in the film. The film was extensively promoted in Bihar, and the team was also spotted playing a promotional cricket match prior to the film's release.