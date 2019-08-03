Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Box Office collection Day 1: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's film makes strong start

Hollywood film Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw, which released on August 2 (Friday), has made a strong start in India. The film's morning show on Friday opened with 35 to 45 per cent ocupancy rate in the country. The film has raked in $5.8 million (Rs 40.40 crore)on its first day. Made by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the film has released in 2,100 screens in India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

The Fast and Furious franchise is among the top-ranking Hollywood franchises in India along with Avengers, SpiderMan, and Mission Impossible. In fact, it was a Fast and Furious movie which became the first Hollywood film in India to reach Rs 100 crore milestone. The franchise' s 2015 released Furious 7 earned Rs 100 crore alone in India.

In 2016 Disney's The Jungle Book broke Furious 7 record and became the highest Hollywood grosser in India with Rs 188 crore. Thereafter Marvel's Avengers Infinity War took away that title last year grossing Rs 222.69 crore . However, this year, its sequel Avengers Endgame broke all records and raked in over Rs 365 crore in India alone.

Factoring the popularity of Hollywood releases in India, in the recent times, it is likely Hobbs and Shaw may also perform well at the domestic box office market. The Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw has clashed with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana this Friday. Apart from that there are other fims like Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Kangana Ranaut's Judgemental Hai Kya along with The Lion King.

In Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne Johnson will be seen as Luke Hobbs, who works for the US Diplomatic Security Service, while Jason Statham plays the role of Deckard Shaw, a former UK Special Forces assassin-turned-mercenary. Joining them is Elba Luther as black Superman. Elba is playing Brixton Lore, who has upgraded his body with cybernetic technology, giving him superhuman abilities.

Also read: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases today; check out review, trailer, cast