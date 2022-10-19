Fawad Khan-starrer ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is highest grossing Pakistani film, makes $2.3 mn globally

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer film The Legend of Maula Jatt has minted $2.3 million at the global box office on its opening. The Fawad Khan film has logged the best opening weekend in the UAE and sixth highest in Canada. The film also ranked eighth and ninth in terms of its opening weekend in Australia and the UK respectively. With this, it is the highest grossing Pakistani film at the global box office.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has collected $5,16,902 in Pakistan, $5,15,000 in the Gulf, $3,54,465 in the UK, $2,89,739 in the USA, $2,35,172 in Canada and $1,60,390 in Australia, according to the film’s official Instagram page.

The Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer action drama is the remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 film Maula Jatt and features Fawad as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan as Mukkho respectively. Hamza Ali Abbasi is seen portraying the role of Noori Natt, the brutal gangster.

This movie focuses on the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt. The latest Fawad Khan film has been backed by Lahari FIlms and Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia. The film also features Humaima Malik as Daro, Faris Shafi as Mooda and Gohar Rasheed as Makha.

