Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty-starrer refuses to slow down on day 5

Rishab Shetty-starrer action-thriller film Kantara is having quite a run at the box office as its Hindi version has raked in Rs 11.15 crore at the box office within just five days of release. The film collected Rs 1.27 crore on Friday, Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.71 crore on Monday and Rs 1.88 crore on Tuesday, according to film critic Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh believes the film has maintained its hold at the box office so far due to extremely positive word of mouth. He tweeted, “Kantara Hindi version maintains a strong grip on Day 5…. Eyes Rs 14 crore [+/-] in week 1, healthy total for a film scoring numbers solely on the basis of glowing WOM… Friday Rs 1.27 crore, Saturday Rs 2.75 crore, Sunday Rs 3.50 crore, Monday Rs 1.75 crore, Tuesday Rs 1.88 crore. Total: Rs 11.15 crore.”

The movie, which features Rishab Shetty in a double role, has been rated 9.4 out of 10 on IMDb. A user gave the movie 10 on 10 and wrote, “Once in a lifetime movie. We felt deeply connected and only Rishab Shetty being deeply rooted to place can pull this off. Movie with no flaws watched it so many times with brilliant acting by the cast, mind-blowing music and camera work. Last few minutes felt vibration throughout the body seeing Rishab acting felt divine blessings behind it. Tears rolled down my eyes at the end. Thai needs to reach the highest audience across India.”

Another user wrote, “After The Kashmir Files, this is one of the best movies of 2022 so far. What an amazing story, performances, dialogues, direction and superb photography. I absolutely loved the director’s vision of the movie. Rishab Shetty is out of this world amazing. The VFX is absolutely incredible. I will 100 per cent recommend it to be watched in a theatre. The intensity it can create for you spell-binding. It is an incredible tale that has been said with so much panache. Hats off to the makers. Last but not the least, the final 20 minutes of the movie or the climax is absolutely magnificient.”

Kantara is an action-thriller film which involves traditions like Kambala (bull race) and Bhoota Kola (traditional dance form). The film focuses on the unending tussle between mankind and nature wherein Shiva is seen as a rebel who works against the nature. What later ensues is a conflict between the villagers and the evil forces.

Besides Rishab Shetty, the movie features Sapthami Gowda, Prakash Thuminad, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Murali and Manasi Sudhir in significant roles. Kantara has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, also known for the KGF franchise.

