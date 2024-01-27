Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film mints over Rs 41 cr in India

The film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has seen a significant surge in its box office collection on the second day of its release. After a strong opening day with a collection of Rs 24.60 crore in India, "Fighter" capitalized on the Republic Day holiday and positive audience feedback to amass Rs 41.20 crore nett domestically on its second day. This growth brought the film's total domestic earnings to Rs 65.8 crore.

The film's success was further bolstered by its performance in the international market, contributing to a worldwide collection that is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. As of the second day, "Fighter" had garnered Rs 62 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 96 crore globally.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh foresees the film having a strong potential for significant numbers if the momentum continues over the weekend.Taran Adarsh wrote, "Fighter sets BO on fire, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] RepublicDay holiday... Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive total."

"The tremendous growth on Day 2 gives the film a solid chance to march forward... If Sat and Sun maintain the speed, a massive total is certainly on the cards... Frankly, it's too early to guesstimate a figure for the 4-day extended weekend, since mass belt and spot bookings can elevate the situation on Sat and Sun multifold... So let's wait and watch," he added.

The movie's robust box office performance reflects the audience's excellent reception and the boost from the national holiday. With its high-octane action sequences and star-studded cast, "Fighter" is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster, demonstrating the potential to surpass its substantial budget of Rs 250 crore.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is a patriotic aerial action entertainer that pays homage to the Indian armed forces. "Fighter" features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as members of an elite team tasked with addressing a cross-border threat. The cast also includes Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

