'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol's film marches to Rs 425 crore; Rs 500 crore within reach

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to excel at the box office. On Day 15 (August 25), which marked the film's third Friday in theatres, Gadar 2 earned a whopping Rs 6.70 crore net in India, as per trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film's collection has now gone up to Rs 425 crore in India.

The film collected Rs 284.63 crore in the first week and in the second week, it amassed Rs 134.47 crore. On the first day of week 3, the film earned Rs 6.70 crore. As the growth story continues, it is now eyeing the coveted Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office.

'Gadar 2' had an overall 22.91 per cent occupancy on August 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter) shared, "ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… #Gadar2 WREAKS HAVOC in Week 2… Mass pockets on 🔥🔥🔥, continue to set NEW BENCHMARKS… Will continue to dominate the heartland in Week 3 as well..."

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… #Gadar2 WREAKS HAVOC in Week 2… Mass pockets on 🔥🔥🔥, continue to set NEW BENCHMARKS… Will continue to dominate the heartland in Week 3 as well… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr, Wed 10 cr, Thu 8.40 cr.… pic.twitter.com/3DUHj2GIvz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2023

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 added Rs 1.80 crore to its overall collection on day 15. The film, which released at the same time as Gadar 2, is seeing decline in its collection as it enters the third week. Its total collection stands at Rs 128 crore net in India.

OMG 2 collected Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in the second week. On day 1 of the third week, it added Rs 1.80 crore, as per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, 'OMG 2' had an overall occupancy of 23.53 per cent on August 25.

About Gadar 2:

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively, in the follow-up.

Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. Also featuring Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra, the movie released in theatres on August 11. The first film was set during the Partition.

About OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva. The film also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayana fame. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!'

The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl.

