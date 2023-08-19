'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 300 crore in India earnings

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has entered the Rs 300 crore club in India. The film minted Rs 19.50 crore at the domestic box office on the second Friday of its release, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The Sunny Deol film minted Rs 40.10 crore on its first day, Rs 43.08 crore on its second day, Rs 51.70 crore on its third day, Rs 38.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 55.40 crore on the Independence Day holiday, Rs 32.37 crore on its sixth day, Rs 23.28 crore on its seventh day, and about Rs 19.5 crore on its second Friday or eighth day.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' has slowed down ahead of entering the Rs 100 crore club. The film collected Rs 5.60 crore on its second Friday in India, as per Sacnilk. With this, its total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 90.65 crore.

The satirical comedy-drama earned Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its second day, Rs 17.55 crore on its third day, Rs 12.06 crore on its fourth day, Rs 17.10 crore on its fifth day, Rs 7.2 crore on its sixth day, Rs 5.58 crore on its seventh day and about Rs 5.60 crore on its eighth day.

Both the films released on August 11 ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. Infact, Gadar 2 also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. The Sunny Deol film surpassed Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 32.93 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns (Rs 32.10 crore), Akshay Kumar-led Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore), and Akshay Kumar-led biopic Gold (Rs 25.25 crore) in terms of Independence Day earnings.

Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. It is a sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was a 2001 film set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

'OMG 2', directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva. It also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!.' The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl.