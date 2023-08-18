‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection: Sunny Deol's film likely to cross Rs 300 cr mark today; Akshay Kumar starrer inches closer to Rs 100 cr

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office right now. The Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 283 crore net in India on its first seven days at the box office and is expected to collect about Rs 17 crore net on its eighth day (Friday), as per trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total collection at the domestic box office may cross Rs 300 crore today.

The Sunny Deol film minted Rs 40.10 crore on its first day, Rs 43.08 crore on its second day, Rs 51.70 crore on its third day, Rs 38.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 55.40 crore on the Independence Day holiday, Rs 32.37 crore on its sixth day, about Rs 22 crore on its seventh day and is likely to earn around Rs 17 crore on its eighth day.

Meanwhile, OMG 2, the satirical comedy-drama featuring actor Akshay Kumar, is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The film has so far collected around Rs 84.72 crore within its first seven days at the theatres.

The Amit Rai directorial raked in Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its second day, Rs 17.55 crore on its third day, Rs 12.06 crore on its fourth day, Rs 17.10 crore on its fifth day, Rs 7.2 crore on its sixth day, around Rs 5.25 crore on its seventh day and will likely earn around Rs 4.50 crore on its eighth day.

Akshay Kumar on Thursday thanked viewers for giving the exhibition sector "the greatest week in Indian film history" following the positive response to his film OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, both of which were released on August 11.

According to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India (MAI), August 11-13 was the "busiest single weekend" since cinema halls opened after the Covid pandemic with Gadar 2 earning Rs 134.88 crore and OMG 2 raising Rs 43.11 crore at the domestic box office.

The actor used the hashtag #OhMyGadar in an apparent reference to the combined success of OMG 2 and Gadar 2, both sequels.

"A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! Pyaar aur aabhar (Love and gratitude) #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas," Akshay said in his post on X, formerly called Twitter.

About Gadar 2:

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11. Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh's (played by Sunny Deol) journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the Partition. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.

About OMG 2:

Written and directed by Amit Rai, "OMG 2" features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay. Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

