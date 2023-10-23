‘Ganapath’ box office collection day 3: This Tiger Shroff-starrer is second biggest flop of the year; collects Rs 2 cr on day 3

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, has seen one of the worst openings in the Hindi film industry. The film was released on October 20 and was strongly criticised for its screenplay, poor VFX effects, bad performances, and senseless direction by the audiences and film critics.

According to the early estimates, the Vikas Bahl directorial venture earned Rs 2.25 crore on its third day of release, i.e. Sunday, October 23, reported the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com. Previously, the film had earned Rs 4.75 crore in its first two days, and after the third day, the net collection stands at Rs 7 crore for the opening weekend of Ganapath.

Given that the movie was promoted as an action-packed adventure set in a dystopian world and was released close to Dussehra, which is on Tuesday, October 24, it could have been a big crowd-puller. However, with the ongoing collections, the cinema owners could remove this Tiger Shroff-starrer from the screens as the film has entirely been rejected by the movie buffs.

The film was reportedly made with a budget of a whooping Rs 200 crore budget, making Ganapath: A Hero Is Born the second biggest flop of the year after Adipurush; surprisingly, both movie stars Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, was a mythological drama made with a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, but the film made only Rs 288 crore in India (Rs 147 crore in Hindi, Rs 133 crore in Telugu, and Rs 8 crore in other three dubbed versions). Om Raut's portrayal of the Ramayana is undoubtedly the biggest failure in the Indian film industry this year.

Returning to Ganapath, the Vikas Bahl-directed film marks Tiger and Kriti joining each other onscreen after nine years. Heropanti, a romantic action-comedy film, marked the theatrical debuts of both stars in 2014. Heropanti was a remake of the Sabbir Khan-directed film Parugu, released in the year 2008 and was a hit at the box office.

