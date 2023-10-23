'Leo' worldwide box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's film sees lowest four-day collection among big hits of 2023, claims analyst

'Leo' box office update: Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo has seen the lowest four-day worldwide box office collection among big hits of 2023 so far. Leo has made a total of around Rs 243.96 crore in its first four days at the worldwide box office.

This is much lower than some of the four-day worldwide box office collection of big films of 2023 so far such as Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 302.89 crore), Prabhas' Adipurush (Rs 327.46 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 429.10 crore) and Jawan (Rs 531.26 crore).

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has seen a fall in its box office collections in Tamil Nadu and the US on the fourth day of its release. Film lovers said that while Leo is lavishly mounted, it is beset by a sluggish second half and lack of proper conflict.

At the Tamil Nadu box office, the film is seeing a consistent drop in its collections, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Leo made Rs 27.63 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.95 crore on its first Friday, Rs 13.32 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 12.79 crore on its first Sunday at the Tamil Nadu box office. With this, the film's total net collection at the Tamil Nadu box office stands at Rs 69.47 crore.

Not just Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay's latest film has also seen a drop in its collections in the USA. The film's collections saw a drop of more than 50 per cent in its collections in the USA, according to Vijayabalan.

"BREAKING: Leo CRASHES in USA on Sunday with more than 50 per cent DROP from Saturday. No Comscore areas like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, agenda group has started making up numbers. But Comscore tracked and reported areas are heading towards a disaster. Initial bookings which were made with false LCU hype has started to vanish. Washing out in multiple regions by replacing with other movies," he wrote in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Leo has crossed the A$1 million mark in Australia and has replaced Vikram in the list of all-time top five Kollywood movies viewed in the country, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Leo has made A$1,162,464 in Australia in its opening weekend and is behind movies such as Ponniyin Selvan 1 (A$1,782,364); Jailer (A$1,590,314); 2.0 (A$1,383,400); and Ponniyin Selvan 2 (A$1,290,020) in Australia.

Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) of films, the film focuses on a mild-mannered cafe owner who becomes a local hero after an act of bravery. This act of bravery also puts him and his family on the target of a drug cartel who think that he was a part of them.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Leo was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. The film clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari and Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as Karnataka on October 19. It also clashed with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath on October 20.

