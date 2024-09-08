GOAT box-office collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay starrer rebounds strong, on track for ₹200 crore weekend

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), picked up pace at the box office on its third day, crossing the ₹100 crore mark in India.

According to Sacnilk, after a dip in earnings on Friday, which was a working day, the film saw a 29.41% boost in collections on Saturday, September 7, netting ₹33 crore. Of this, ₹29.1 crore came from the Tamil version, while the Hindi and Telugu versions contributed ₹2.15 crore and ₹1.75 crore, respectively, bringing the film’s three-day domestic total to ₹102.5 crore, with a significant portion from the Tamil market.

Globally, GOAT had already earned ₹155 crore by Friday, and is expected to cross the ₹200 crore milestone by the end of the weekend.

The film is projected to breach the ₹300 crore mark by the end of its first weekend run.

On Day 3, the Hindi version of the film, Thalapathy is the GOAT, showed significant improvement, surpassing its opening day numbers, as per Sacnilk. The Telugu version also held strong, while the Tamil version regained its momentum.

Despite a slowdown in Kerala, where Vijay’s films typically perform well, Tamil Nadu continues to drive the box office collections. With no major competition in the coming weeks, GOAT is poised for a smooth run, likely becoming one of Vijay’s biggest hits, potentially second only to Leo.

GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and featuring a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, Ajmal, Prabhudeva, and Yogi Babu, has received mixed reviews but remains a favorite among Vijay’s fan base.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, the film could be one of the last in Vijay’s illustrious career as he transitions to focus on politics.