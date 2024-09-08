Stree 2 box-office collections Day 24: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer nears SRK's Jawan numbers

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Stree 2, which hit screens on August 15, has been dominating the box office for nearly a month. On Day 24, the film saw a 100% jump in collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates for Stree 2's fourth Saturday suggest the film earned ₹8.75 crore, following its Friday collection of ₹4.5 crore. With this, the film's total domestic collection has crossed ₹500 crore, now standing at ₹516.50 crore.

On its fourth Saturday, Stree 2 saw an occupancy rate of 24.27%, with Chennai leading the charge at 99.33% despite the film being shown on only 137 screens in the city. Bengaluru and Hyderabad also witnessed a surge in footfalls. However, despite its wide release across more than 1,100 screens in Delhi-NCR, the region has not matched the high occupancy seen elsewhere.

Stree 2 has become the highest-grossing Hindi film for both Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles, with cameos by Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie continues to outperform expectations.

With its cumulative total at ₹515.05 crore, Stree 2 is on track to surpass Pathaan (₹524.69 crore) and Gadar 2 (₹525.52 crore) in the coming days. However, whether it can overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹582.54 crore) remains to be seen.

The film, made on a modest budget, has delivered an impressive return on investment of around 767%. It has even outdone Munjya, another Maddock Films production, which had a return on investment of 260%. Comparatively, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, made on a larger budget of ₹100 crore, earned ₹556.36 crore, delivering a 177% return.

Stree 2 is reportedly set to release on OTT platforms on September 27, 2024, via Amazon Prime Video, further extending its successful run.