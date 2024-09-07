GOAT box-office collection Day 2 : Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller slows down, can the weekend turn it around?

After a strong opening, Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), featuring Vijay in dual roles, saw a significant drop in its box office collection on day two. According to Saclink, the movie earned ₹24.75 crore on its second day across all languages, nearly 40% decline from its opening day.

Several factors could explain this dip, including the lack of pre-bookings that drove day one sales, as well as the impact of weekday footfalls. Regional holidays, mixed reviews, and competitive releases also played a part.

Tamil Nadu, for instance, recorded lower occupancy during morning and afternoon shows on the second day, with a 45.99% occupancy rate in the morning. However, the numbers improved significantly for night shows, which saw a 74.32% occupancy rate, reflecting sustained interest in key regions.

GOAT grossed ₹44 crore on its first day, with ₹39.15 crore from its Tamil version alone. Telugu and Hindi versions added ₹3 crore and ₹1.85 crore, respectively. However, by 6 p.m. on Friday, the movie had collected only ₹13.89 crore, with an overall Tamil market occupancy of 50.57%. While Chennai held steady with 82% occupancy, key cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, and Mumbai saw much lower figures, further contributing to the day-two drop.

Despite the decline, GOAT has accumulated ₹68.75 crore in two days, positioning itself for a strong weekend. With word-of-mouth still circulating and a favorable weekend ahead, the film’s overall box office performance could see a significant boost.

While GOAT is performing well, its opening-day collection fell short of Vijay’s previous film Leo, which earned ₹148.5 crore on its first day. The film’s hefty ₹400 crore budget means the coming weekend will be critical in determining whether it can match the expectations set by Vijay’s prior hits. Despite the early decline, the makers are optimistic that GOAT will see an uptick as the weekend unfolds, and regional holidays may further support its growth.

The next few days will be crucial for GOAT, and with sustained momentum, it could still carve out box office success despite the early drop.