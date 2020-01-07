Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar's film breaks Kesari's record

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Good Newwz continues to rule the box office. Good Newwz has collected Rs 162.10 crore in India while its overseas collection has surged $8.3 million, according to film critic Taran Adarsh. The Akshay Kumar starrer has broken the record of his March 2019 release Kesari, which recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 154.41 crore. Apart from Akshay and Kareena, Good Newwz features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

In USA, Good Newwz has pulled in $3 million; $1.34 million in UAE; UK $959,000; and Australia and New Zealand $1.19 million.



#GoodNewwz crosses $ 8.3 million *after Weekend 2* in international markets... Total till 5 Jan 2020: $ 8.34 million [ 59.99 cr]... Key markets...

#USA + #Canada: $ 3.99 mn

#UAE + #GCC: $ 1.34 mn

#UK: $ 959k

#Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 1.19 mn#Overseas taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020 Good Newwz saw an opening collection of Rs 17.56 crore. The film went on to make Rs 21.78 crore and Rs 26.65 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday. By the end of the first weekend, the film had already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at Rs 65.99 crore. #GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: 162.10 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

In its second week, Good Newwz earned Rs 136 crore till Friday (January 3). On Saturday, it minted Rs 11.70 crore. The film earned Rs 14.40 crore on Sunday and crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Good Newwz box office collection (figures in crore):

Day 1: Rs 17.56

Day 2: Rs 21.78

Day 3: Rs 25.65

Day 4: Rs 13.41

Day 5: Rs 16.20

Day 6: Rs 22.50

Day 7: Rs 10.80

Day 8: Rs 8.10

Day 9: Rs 11.70

Day 10: Rs 14.40

The story of Good Newwz revolves around two couples, who have a common surname and opt for IVF in the same clinic. Chaos ensues when the clinic swaps the sperms by mistake.

