Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 25: Akshay Kumar's film surpasses collection of Mission Mangal

The Akshay Kumar starrer comedy flick Good Newwz has done well both in India and overseas. The comedy flick has surpassed the box office collection of Akshay Kumar's previous film Mission Mangal, whose lifetime collection was Rs 202.98 crore. The Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film made Rs 201.14 crore till yesterday, i.e., 24 days after its release, and its global earnings stood at Rs 310.88 crore.

Good Newwz is being touted as the fifth highest grosser of 2019 after War (Rs 317.91 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore), Uri-The Surgical Strike (Rs 245.36 crore) and Bharat (Rs 211.07 crore). Film critic Taran Adarsh said the film had done well in places such as Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Mumbai.

He also declared Good Newwz to be a "superhit".

The Akshay Kumar starrer had already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark by the end of its first weekend at Rs 65.99 crore. In its first week, the film raked in a total of Rs 127.9 crore.

Good Newwz is a comedy film that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara advani apart from Akshay Kumar. The Raj Mehta directed film is based on two couples trying to conceive through IVF (in vitro fertilisation). Things go absolutely haywire when the doctors goof up with their IVF process.

