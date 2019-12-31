Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's comedy film emerges a 'hit'

Good Newwz Box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's movie Good Newwz has emerged a 'hit' film at the box office as it recorded a strong collection on Monday (Day 4). As per boxofficeindia.com, Good Newwz has collected roughly 12-14 crore on its Day 4.

Good Newwz, which released on December 27, has earned Rs 17.56 crore on Day 1. On Saturday and Sunday, its collections surged to Rs 21.78 crore and Rs 26.65 crore, respectively.

However, the Day 4 collections saw a drop of 25 per cent as compared to its Sunday's collection. In its first week, Good Newwz might earn around Rs 115 crore, film trade experts believe.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is the fourth hit by Akshay Kumar in 2019 after Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Film Kesari, which was released on March, collected Rs 154.41 crore; Independence Day-release Mission Mangal minted Rs 202.98 crore and October-release Housefull 4 earned Rs 194.60 crore.

Moreover, Good Newwz has also hampered the growth of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which was released on December 20. Film Dabangg 3, the third installment of 'Dabangg' franchise, has minted Rs 137.80 crore so far, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh.

Dabangg 3 has given below expectation performance at the box office. Trade analysts believe anti-CAA protests and the release of Good Newwz are two prime reasons for low collection. As per the current trend, it seems unlikely that Dabangg 3 will be able to break the record of the previous film of the franchise, Dabangg 2. The 2012 release had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 155 crore.

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's new film is a winner; likely to rake in Rs 18 cr on Day 1

Also read: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay-Kareena's film shines on Sunday; grosses Rs 65 crore in opening weekend