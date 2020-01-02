Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film enters Rs 100 crore club; his 4th hit of 2019

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's much-hyped film of 2019 -- Good Newwz -- created a century at the box office on January 1. Interestingly, the 2018-release Simmba starring Ranveer Singh had also crossed Rs 100 crore on January 1. Both Good Newwz and Simmba were the last releases of 2019 and 2018.

Film Good Newwz is directed by debutante Raj Mehta. The film received praise from both audience and critics. Good Newwz, which released on December 27, collected Rs 17.56 crore on opening day on Friday. On Saturday, the film's earning surged to Rs 21.78 crore. On Sunday, Good Newwz jumped further and minted Rs 25.65 crore. The film also performed well during weekdays. Good Newwz minted Rs 13.41 crore and Rs 16.20 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Good Newwz has also resonated well across the overseas market. The five-day collections of Good Newwz in the USA and Canada were recorded $2.30 million, in UAE- $798,000, in UK $554,000 and in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji (collectively)--$695,000. The overall overseas box office collection of Good Newwz in its five days was $4.84 million, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh.

Good Newwz is about two couples trying to get pregnant through In vitro fertilisation method. Things change when two doctors goof up their IVF process. Good Newwz, which is laughter riot, has replaced Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 on the silver screens as the Prabhudheva directorial film is witnessing slump in its collection.

Besides, Good Newwz is Akshay Kumar's fourth hit of 2019 after Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Film Kesari, which was released on March, collected Rs 154.41 crore; the Independence Day-release Mission Mangal minted Rs 202.98 crore; and the October-release Housefull 4 had earned Rs 194.60 crore.

