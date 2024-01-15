'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' worldwide box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu's film crosses Rs 150 cr, Teja Sajja-starrer on course to cross Rs 100 cr

'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' box office: Mahesh Babu's latest film Guntur Kaaram is on a roll at the worldwide box office as the film has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark within just three days of its release. The film made around Rs 108 crore from the Andhra Pradesh/Nizam region, roughly Rs 23 crore from Karnataka and the rest of India and approximately Rs 33 crore from overseas.

With this, the film made around Rs 164 crore at the global box office as of Sunday, according to the film's production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. "SUPER SANKRANTHI BLOCKBUSTER is unstoppable!! Guntur Kaaram strikes 164 CR Gross at the worldwide box office in 3 days! (sic)," the production house said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Teja Sajja-starrer Telugu superhero film Hanu Man has also strengthened its stronghold at the worldwide box office within three days of its release. The film, featuring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in lead roles, has crossed the Rs 75 crore within the first three days of its release and is now cruising towards the Rs 100 crore milestone, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"Fantastic Sunday for Hanu Man at the box office. Film CROSSES Rs 75 crore mark in just 3 days at the worldwide box office. On course to the elite Rs 100 crore club. Day 1- Rs 21.35 crore; Day 2- Rs 29.72 crore (including additional premieres); Day 3- Rs 24.16 crore. Total- Rs 75.23 crore," Vijayabalan said in his post.

Not only this, Hanu Man's Hindi version also saw major growth in its India box office business as it made a total of Rs 12.26 crore till Sunday. Commenting on the India box office business of the film's Hindi version, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film's opening weekend business is higher than that of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 and Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara.

Calling Hanu Man the "first hit of 2024", Adarsh said that while the film continues to make big bucks in mass pockets, national chains have also "joined the party." "Going forward, the strong hold in mass sectors is a big plus, since these pockets will be driving its biz on weekdays… Also, as highlighted yesterday, lack of major releases - till #Fighter [25 Jan] - should help #HanuMan cement its status," he said in a post on X.

Guntur Kaaram vs Hanu Man review

While Guntur Kaaram opened to average reviews from moviegoers and critics alike, Hanu Man received a great response from both the critics and the audiences.

"Guntur Kaaram could have been a solid family entertainer had Trivikram paid attention to incorporating some inventive ideas into the script. With a redundant storyline, there’s only so much that Mahesh Babu could do. Overall, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ makes for an underwhelming Sankranti watch," India Today said in its review of the film.

Film critic Sumit Kadel gave Hanu Man a four-star rating and called it a "remarkable blend of devotion, humor, emotions and action that entertains throughout the run time."

He also backed director Prasanth Verma and said, "He has given a tribute to SS Rajamouli and that is visible in each and every frame of Hanu Man. He keeps you hooked, booked and engrossed through his story telling and elevation sequences in regular intervals."

Guntur Kaaram story, cast, IMDb rating

The film follows the story of an underworld don who unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a romance with a journalist determined to expose the illegal activities taking place in the city of Guntur. The film features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. Guntur Kaaram has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

Hanu Man story, cast, IMDb rating

Set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, the film focuses on a simpleton who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and fights for the people of Anjanadri. The film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Hanu Man has an IMDb rating of 9/10.

