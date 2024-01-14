'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' box office collection day 2: Teja Sajja-starrer crosses $1.6 mn in North America, Mahesh Babu’s movie sees major drop

'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' box office collection: Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's latest movie Hanu Man clashed in theatres worldwide on January 12. Hanu Man has made more than $1.6 million at the North America box office as of Saturday due to unprecedented demand and the increased number of shows, as per the film's distributors Nirvana Cinemas.

The film collected Rs 9.01 crore at the overseas box office and is expected to make $4 million to $5 million just from North America with a good run for at least three weeks, as per industry tracker Aakashavaani. "HANUMAN- Overseas-Breakeven done on day one itself. Sensational start. Trade is expecting a minimum of $4 to $5 million just from North America with a very good run for at least three weeks," the industry tracker said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Not only this, Hanu Man also saw a massive rise in its India box office collections on Saturday. The film minted Rs 4.15 crore across Telugu shows on Thursday, Rs 8.05 crore on its first Friday and is estimated to have raked in around Rs 12.50 crore on its first Saturday. With this, the film's total box office collection is estimated to have reached around Rs 24.70 crore within two days of its release, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Guntur Kaaram, on the other hand, made a total of around Rs 94 crore at the worldwide box office and a total of more than $2 million at the USA box office, according to the film's producers Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film raked in around Rs 20 crore at the overseas box office on its opening day.

At the India box office, Guntur Kaaram has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark within two days despite a fall in its collections on Saturday. The film logged a drop in its domestic box office collections given the mixed reviews that it has received. While some moviegoers have called the film a blockbuster, others have said it has nothing unique to offer in terms of storytelling.

The film made Rs 41.30 crore on its opening day and is estimated to have made around Rs 13 crore on its second day, taking the total box office business to Rs 54.30 crore.

Hanu Man vs Guntur Kaaram occupancy

Hanu Man's Telugu shows logged an overall 82.94 per cent occupancy on Saturday. While Warangal and Mahbubnagar logged an overall 100 per cent occupancy on Saturday, the other regions that contributed to its theatre business were Karimnagar, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Hyderabad, and Vizag-Vishakhapatnam.

The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 21.17 per cent occupancy on Saturday. The key contributors to the film's occupancy are Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Guntur Kaaram logged an overall 46.02 per cent occupancy on Saturday across its Telugu shows. The key contributors to the film's overall occupancy were Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal, Kakinada, Guntur, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam and Karimnagar.

Hanu Man story, cast

Directed and written by Prasanth Varma, the film is set in an imaginary place called Anjanadri where Hanumanthu possesses the powers of Lord Hanumana and fights for the people of Anjanadri. The film features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Vennela Kishore in signficant roles.

Guntur Kaaram story, cast

The film focuses on Guntur Kaaram, the king of the underworld, as he falls in love with a journalist trying to expose the illegal activities in the city. The Trivikram Srinivas-directorial stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

