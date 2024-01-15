'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' India box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu's film nears Rs 70 cr; Teja Sajja-starrer crosses Rs 40 cr

'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' India box office collection: Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's latest film Hanu Man are going strong at the domestic box office. Guntur Kaaram saw a slight recovery in its India box office collections on its first Sunday compared to its first Saturday.

The film raked in Rs 41.30 crore on its opening day, Rs 13.55 crore on its first Saturday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 14.25 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total domestic box office collection has reached around Rs 69.10 crore as of Sunday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film Hanu Man, on the other hand, saw a further rise in its collections on Sunday. The film minted Rs 4.15 crore on Thursday across its Telugu shows coupled with Rs 8.05 crore on its first Friday, Rs 12.45 crore on its first Saturday and around Rs 15.50 crore on its first Sunday across its Hindi and Telugu shows. With this, the film's total box office business in India has reached around Rs 40.15 crore.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's latest film logged an overall 45.19 per cent occupancy on Sunday. Regions like Kakinada, Guntur, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Warangal, Chennai, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad contributed significantly to the film's occupancy on Sunday.

Hanu Man, on the other hand, logged an overall 83.69 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows on Sunday. Regions such as Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Warangal, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru contributed to the film's occupancy on Sunday.

The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 31.90 per cent occupancy on Sunday. People flocked to the theatres for the film in regions like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, Surat, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

At the worldwide box office, Guntur Kaaram and Hanu Man have logged in strong numbers so far. As of Sunday, Hanu Man is racing $2.5 million at the North America box office, according to the film's distributor Nirvana Cinemas. Nirvana Cinemas said in a post on X: "Hanu Man racing towards historic $2.5 million. $2.4 million and counting. A mega blockbuster!"

Guntur Kaaram, on the other hand, emerged as a Sankranthi blockbuster and made Rs 127 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections, as per production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram focuses on an underworld don of the Guntur city who unexpectedly falls in love with a journalist who is determined to expose the illegal activities within the city. The film features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, Hanu Man is set in the village Anjanadri and focuses on Hanumanthu who gains superpowers and uses them to protect his village from evil forces. The film features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Vennela Kishore in leading roles. Both Guntur Kaaram and Hanu Man hit theatres worldwide on January 12.

