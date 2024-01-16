'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' worldwide box office collection day 4: Teja Sajja film crosses Rs 100 crore, Mahesh Babu-starrer races towards Rs 200 crore 

'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' worldwide box office: Teja Sajja-starrer superhero film Hanu Man has made huge bucks at the worldwide box office within four days of its release. The film reaped full benefit of the Sankranthi festival as it flew past the Rs 100 crore milestone on Monday. Hanu Man made Rs 21.35 crore on its first day, Rs 29.72 crore on its second day due to additional premieres and went onto rake in Rs 24.16 crore on its third day and Rs 25.63 crore on its fourth day.

With this, the film made a total of Rs 100.86 crore as of Monday, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. "Hanu Man takes FULL advantage of festival day as family audience flock in huge numbers. #HanumanHits100Cr. The film flies past Rs 100 crore club in just 4 days at the WW Box Office," Vijayabalan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Hanu Man has surpassed the $3 million mark at the North American box office and is among the top 10 highest grossing Telugu films in North America. With this, Hanu Man has joined the likes of Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, Baahubali, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Saaho, and Adipurush.

According to industry tracker Aakashavaani, Hanu Man is on course to become the fifth highest grossing Telugu film in North America.

Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram, on the other hand, is on course to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone at the global box office within four days of its release. The film made a total of around Rs 164 crore at the worldwide box office as of Sunday, according to production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The film has made a total of $3.041 million or Rs 25.24 crore at the overseas box office as of Monday. Guntur Kaaram made a total of Rs 18.76 crore in North America, Rs 1.65 crore in Australia, Rs 1.88 crore in the UK and Ireland, Rs 1.15 crore in the UAE, Rs 63 lakh in the rest of Gulf countries, Rs 17.40 lakh in New Zealand and Rs 1 crore in the rest of the world.

Hanu Man, directed by Prasanth Verma, focuses on a village simpleton who gets superpowers and fights against evil forces. The film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in significant roles.

Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, focuses on an underworld don who falls in love with a journalist determined to expose the wrongdoings in the city. The film features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

