'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' India box office collection day 4: Mahesh Babu-led film cruises towards Rs 100 cr, Teja Sajja film crosses Rs 50 cr

'Guntur Kaaram' vs 'Hanu Man' India box office day 4: Mahesh Babu's latest commercial actioner Guntur Kaaram is inching closer towards the Rs 100 crore mark in India within four days of its release. The film made Rs 41.30 crore on its first Friday, Rs 13.55 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 14.05 crore on its first Sunday and is estimated to have made around Rs 14.50 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film's total India collection has hit around Rs 83.40 crore as of Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's Telugu shows logged an overall 46.07 per cent occupancy on Monday, with regions like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Guntur, Vizag-Vishakhapatnam and Nizamabad being the key contributors to the film's theatrical occupancy on Monday.

Commenting on the film's box office business in Andhra Pradesh, industry tracker Aakashavaani said on X (formerly Twitter): "Guntur Kaaram had the second-best day at the box office in AP yesterday with houseful shows reported in many areas. Expect the film to do equally well in the next two days in Andhra Pradesh."

Teja Sajja-starrer Hanu Man, on the other hand, is giving a strong fight against the Guntur Kaaram juggernaut. Hanu Man has crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone at the domestic box office as of Monday.

The film made a total of Rs 4.15 crore on Thursday across its Telugu shows and went onto make Rs 8.05 crore on its first Friday, Rs 12.45 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its first Sunday and went onto make around Rs 14.50 crore on its first Monday. Hanu Man's total India collections reached around Rs 55.15 crore within four days of its release.

"#Hanuman (Hindi ) Monday -EXTRAORDINARY HOLD Day 4 estimates- ₹ 3.5 cr +, final figure might touch 4 cr nett as well. Film is set for a LONG RUN at the box office. ₹ 50 cr + lifetime is more or less confirmed provided the trending & WOM. SUPER HIT," film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said on X.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram is centered on an underworld don who unexpectedly finds himself romantically involved with a journalist determined to expose the illegal activities in the city. The film features Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Hanu Man, directed by Prasanth Verma, focuses on an ordinary man who gains the superpowers of Lord Hanumana and fights for the people of his village. The film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in key roles.

