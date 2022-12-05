HIT 2 box office: Adivi Sesh-starrer earns big in both India and overseas

Adivi Sesh's film HIT 2 had a great weekend opening after collecting Rs 6 crore on December 2, its day of release. In total, HIT 2 managed to collect Rs 16 crore over the weekend. The film, produced by Telugu star Nani , is the second film in the HIT series. Director Sailesh Kolanu's earlier movie starred Vishwak Sen as the troubled cop.

HIT 2 minted Rs 6.5 crore (India nett) on its opening day. As per trade reports, HIT 2's Day 3 earnings stood at Rs 4.5 crore. At present, the total box office collection stands at Rs 16.25 crore.

HIT 2 had an overall 35.32 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday. The movie is inching close to the coveted $1 million mark in the overseas market.

At the US box office, the movie is inching towards $1 million mark and has collected $700,000 at the US box office.

HIT 2 showcases the story of a police officer trying to take down a serial killer in Vishakhapatnam. The film is a suspense thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. In the movie, Adivi Sesh's character is determined to catch the serial killer who has been murdering multiple women across the town. The second part of the film ends with a lead to the third part.

Recently, a Twitter user suggested that the next installments of HIT franchise could have female protagonists in the future. The user tagged and suggested Samantha and the tweet caught Adivi Sesh's attention.

Adivi reached out to Samantha on Twitter and asked if she would star in the HIT franchise. Shortly, Samantha replied on the social media platform saying that the idea is quite intriguing. She also congratulated him for the success of HIT 2.

Apart from the lead actors, the cast of HIT 2 also includes Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Tanikella Bharani. M M Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili have composed music for the film. All lyrics are written by Krishna Kanth.

