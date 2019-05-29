India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection Day 5: Arjun Kapoor-starrer struggles at the box office

Arjun Kapoor's action-thriller movie India's Most Wanted struggles to keep afloat at the box office. The movie is clashing with Hollywood release Aladdin and Vivek-Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi and is unable to keep up with these releases. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial was released across 1500-2000 screens in India and managed to rake in Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day. The action-thriller earned Rs 3.03 crore on Saturday and made Rs 3.53 crore till Sunday. However, it dropped drastically on Tuesday and raked in Rs 94 lakhs. The film is expected to fall further and is expected to earn Rs 10 crore by the end of this week.

The plot of the movie follows how a terrorist in a secret mission was tracked and arrested without firing bullets. The story is inspired by the arrest of proscribed organization Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Yasin Bhatkal near the Indo-Nepal border in August 2013. Bhatkal is also referred to as India's Osama Bin Laden.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had organized a special screening of the film. His father Boney Kapoor also attended the screening and was impressed with his performance in the film. He called the movie "hatke" and "realistic" and gave it 5 stars.

However, critics differed in their opinion. India Today's movie reviewer Ananya Bhattacharya gave 2.5 out of 5 stars to the film and wrote, "Director Raj Kumar Gupta peppers his story with the occasional hilarious dialogue here and there. But India's Most Wanted suffers from a sluggish pace, which is quite detrimental for a film of this genre. It is a crime thriller. The film needed to have been knit a lot better. The story hardly moves in the first half. You feel disconnected even though there's something happening on screen."

