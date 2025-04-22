Sunny Deol's latest release Jaat has had a solid run at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 11 days of its release.

Sunny Deol's latest film has raked in a total of ₹102.13 crore in terms of gross box office collections worldwide. "The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE (sic)," Mythri Movie Makers said in a social media post.

Back home, the film has crossed ₹75 crore at the ticket counters within 12 days of its release. The Sunny Deol-led commercial actioner saw a fall in its daily collections on Monday.

Jaat made ₹61.65 crore in its first week and went onto make ₹4 crore on its second Friday, ₹3.75 crore on its second Saturday, ₹5 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹2 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's total box office collection stacked up to ₹76.40 crore as on Monday. The film's shows had an overall occupancy of 10.36 per cent on April 21, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has also held its ground at the box office. Globally, the film made ₹49.75 crore as of its first 3 days at the ticket counters.

Domestically, the film saw a steep fall in its daily box office collections on Monday. Kesari 2 opened at ₹7.75 crore on Friday and went onto rake in ₹9.75 crore on its first Saturday, ₹12 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹4.50 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's India box office collection reached ₹34 crore as of its fourth day. Kesari 2's shows recorded an overall occupancy of 14.39 per cent occupancy on its first Monday.

Jaat story, cast

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film focuses on a mysterious passenger whose demand for apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Prashant Bajaj, and Babloo Prithveeraj in significant roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 story, cast

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film follows C Sankaran Nair, a distinguished Indian barrister and former President of the Indian National Congress, who sets out to investigate the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O'Nell, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.