Jaat could be Sunny Deol’s biggest since Gadar 2 unless Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2...

Sunny Deol’s action-packed comeback vehicle Jaat is on the brink of a major milestone. The film raked in ₹3.75 crore on its second Saturday, taking its 10-day India net total to ₹69.40 crore. Its worldwide earnings now stand at an estimated ₹91.75 crore, according to early industry reports—just over ₹8 crore short of joining the ₹100 crore global club. If the current pace continues, Jaat could hit the mark before the end of its second week.

The domestic gross (including taxes) is around ₹72.75 crore, while overseas markets have added nearly ₹10 crore so far. This strong showing comes despite stiff competition from Kesari Chapter 2, which released on April 18. Akshay Kumar’s patriotic courtroom drama opened to ₹7.5 crore and gained traction over the weekend, especially in Punjab and multiplex circuits.

Jaat, however, held firm—earning ₹4.25 crore on Kesari 2’s release day and another ₹3.75 crore the next day. While Kesari 2 builds buzz through positive reviews, political endorsements, and a cast led by Akshay, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, Jaat has proven resilient, drawing steady footfalls on the back of Deol’s action legacy.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers—best known for Telugu blockbusters—Jaat marks the studio’s entry into mainstream Hindi cinema. The move was strategic: with Tollywood stars demanding high fees even after underperforming at the box office, Mythri sought a national platform with better cost-efficiency. After a Salman Khan project fell through, they turned to Sunny Deol, whose Gadar 2 (₹691 crore worldwide) had just shattered records.

With a production budget of ₹100 crore, Jaat still needs a strong second week to turn a profit. But trade watchers say it's likely headed for hit status—especially if it cracks ₹100 crore worldwide in the next few days.