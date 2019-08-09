Jabariya Jodi starring Siddarth, Parineeti releases today; check reviews, box office prediction and songs

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi was released on Friday. Directed by Prashant Singh under Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is inspired from 'Pakadwa wedding' prevalent in Bihar, in which an eligible bachelor is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage to avoid dowry. Malhotra plays the role of a thug in Jabariya Jodi, who kidnaps both the groom and Parineeti Chopra, his love interest. The duo were last seen in comedy film Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

Jabariya Jodi reviews: Critics have called the film a "cliche comedy" and "frustrating watch". "Jabariya Jodi is a cliche comedy which fails to make audience laugh," said film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel, adding, "First half is decent with mediocre entertaining moments but 2nd half doddery screenplay & writing plays the spoilsport."



Additionally, "Jabariya Jodi is a frustrating and excruciatingly painful watch, peppered with very few moments worth remembering," says India Today Lakshana N Palat.

Jabariya Jodi box office prediction: Kadel says Jabariya Jodi opened with 8 to 10 per cent occupancy on Friday (August 9), and could earn Rs 3-5 crore, said Kadel. Jabariya Jodi's success is crucial for both Siddarth and Parineeti as their previous films crashed at the ticket counter. Pareeneti Chopra's Namaste England (2018) and Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) were flops, while Siddarth's Aiyaary, Ittefaq and A Gentleman also failed to garner numbers.

Jabariya Jodi could, however, have a smooth sailing as no other movie is being released this week.

Jabariya Jodi trailer:

Jabariya Jodi songs: The film's album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Ramji Gulati and Ashok Mastie. The film has total seven songs--Khadke Glassy, Zilla Hilela, Dhoonde Akhiyaan, Khwabfaroshi, Macchardani, Glassy 2.0 and Ki Honda Pyaar. However, none of the songs has been able to create any big impact.

Jabariya Jodi Cast: Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Siddarth Malhotera, the film's cast include Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and Sheeba Chaddha.

