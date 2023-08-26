'Jailer' box office collection day 17: Rajinikanth's film eyes Rs 600 crore worldwide; crosses Rs 300 crore in India

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which has shattered many box office records since its release on August 10, is all set to enter the Rs 600-crore club in terms of worldwide box office collection.

The film made Rs 450.80 crore globally in week 1 and Rs 124.18 crore in week 2. It collected Rs 7.67 crore on the first day of week 3, Rs 6.03 crore on the second day of week 3. With this, the film's collection now stands at Rs 588.68 crore, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Jailer WW Box Office



RACING towards ₹6⃣0⃣0⃣ cr club.



Week 1 - ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 124.18 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 7.67 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 6.03 cr

Total - ₹ 588.68 cr



||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal| #JailerHistoricBO || pic.twitter.com/VAQTkCod0T — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 26, 2023

In India, the film has done a business of Rs 301.3 crore net as of August 25. Its single-day collection on Friday was Rs 2.50 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

At the domestic box office, the film earned Rs 235.85 crore in week 1 and Rs 62.95 crore in week 2.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on the challenges faced by a retired jailer as he tries to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals precious artefacts from Hindu temples. The commercial action entertainer features Rajinikanth, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi in significant roles.

Produced by Sun Pictures, 'Jailer' has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal are part of the technical crew.

Last week, Superstar Rajinikanth's latest outing 'Jailer' became the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 500 crore club after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

The movie is attracting diversified audiences given its release beyond the native language in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

