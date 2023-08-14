‘Jailer’ box office collection: Rajinikanth film to cross $4 million in US

Rajinikanth once again proved that age is just a number with his latest Tamil action film Jailer roaring at the box office and breaking all the records each passing day. As per the estimates by Sacnilk, Jailer earned Rs 38 crore on its fourth day of running in the theatres, taking the final total to Rs 146.40 crore (net) in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film had an overall 86.48 per cent occupancy in Chennai, while in NCR, it had a 94 per cent occupancy.

Jailer is also breaking records overseas; the movie crossed the 4 million-mark in the US and is among the top 10 films in the country, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

#Jailer is nearing $4 Million in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2023

“For the August 10th to 13th weekend, Jailer debuts at No.1 in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore Malaysia and UAE/GCC, Bala tweeted.

For the August 10th to 13th weekend, #Jailer debuts at No.1 in



- India 🇮🇳



- Sri Lanka 🇱🇰



- Singapore 🇸🇬



- Malaysia 🇲🇾



- UAE 🇦🇪 / GCC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2023

Bala further added, “On August 12th Saturday, #Jailer grossed MYR 3 Million+ in Malaysia. The highest single day gross by a Tamil movie ever.”

On August 12th Saturday, #Jailer grossed MYR 3 Million+ in Malaysia 🇲🇾



The highest single day gross by a Tamil movie ever.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2023

The film Jailer was released on August 10, and along with Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar in a prominent role. The film had a strong opening at the box office as it collected grossed over Rs 49 crores, making it the highest-grossing opening day for a Tamil film.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer stars Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles along with Rajinikanth. The movie focuses on a retired jailer who goes to any extent to free his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals statues from temples. Anirudh Ravichander directed the film's music.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand after Jailer’s record-breaking box office numbers. He was there for about 30 minutes and also participated in the Vishnu Sahastranam recitation.